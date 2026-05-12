eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Given New $113.00 Price Target at Arete Research

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Arete Research from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has a "neutral" rating on the e-commerce company's stock. Arete Research's target price indicates a potential upside of 4.42% from the stock's current price.

EBAY has been the subject of several other research reports. President Capital increased their price target on eBay from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on eBay from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of eBay from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $106.68.

Get eBay alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on eBay

eBay Stock Performance

EBAY traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.22. 972,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,541,790. eBay has a one year low of $68.60 and a one year high of $111.38. The stock's fifty day moving average is $96.31 and its 200 day moving average is $90.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $48.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.39.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. eBay had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 46.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. eBay has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.140 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that eBay will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 16,685 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total transaction of $1,542,361.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 94,479 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,733,638.76. This represents a 15.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 12,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total transaction of $1,199,686.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 42,948 shares in the company, valued at $3,970,113.12. This represents a 23.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 86,952 shares of company stock worth $8,251,267 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.64% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in eBay by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. High Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about eBay

Here are the key news stories impacting eBay this week:

Positive Sentiment: eBay rejected GameStop’s unsolicited takeover proposal, signaling confidence in its own turnaround and removing deal uncertainty that could have distracted from execution. eBay Rejects Unsolicited Proposal from GameStop

eBay rejected GameStop’s unsolicited takeover proposal, signaling confidence in its own turnaround and removing deal uncertainty that could have distracted from execution. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street sentiment remains constructive, with Daiwa Securities recently raising its price target on eBay to $114 from $90, reinforcing optimism about the company’s growth prospects. MarketScreener

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price "Buy It Now" transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company's core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider eBay, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and eBay wasn't on the list.

While eBay currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here