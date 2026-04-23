Enterprise Financial Services Corporation (NASDAQ:EFSC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Enterprise Financial Services Corporation (NASDAQ:EFSC - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the bank on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This is a 3.0% increase from Enterprise Financial Services's previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Enterprise Financial Services has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Enterprise Financial Services has a dividend payout ratio of 24.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Enterprise Financial Services to earn $5.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.3%.

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Enterprise Financial Services Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of EFSC opened at $57.56 on Thursday. Enterprise Financial Services has a 12-month low of $48.97 and a 12-month high of $62.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $113.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.02 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 20.15%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. NASDAQ: EFSC is a bank holding company headquartered in Clayton, Missouri, operating through its primary subsidiary, Enterprise Bank & Trust. The company provides a comprehensive range of banking and financial services to individuals, small- and mid-sized businesses, and institutional clients. Its capabilities encompass deposit products, lending solutions, mortgage banking, and treasury management, supported by a full suite of digital banking tools and personalized client service.

In its commercial banking segment, Enterprise Bank & Trust offers lines of credit, equipment financing, commercial real estate loans, construction lending and agriculture lending.

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