12,189 Shares in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,189 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock, valued at approximately $1,872,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in TJX Companies by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 160,368 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $23,180,000 after purchasing an additional 31,631 shares in the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 373,430 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $57,363,000 after purchasing an additional 32,407 shares in the last quarter. Family Capital Trust Co lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 1,080.0% in the 4th quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 13,523 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 12,377 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 6,805 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,479,163 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $1,155,830,000 after purchasing an additional 420,232 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $182.00 price objective (up from $168.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $190.00 target price (up from $183.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $160.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have issued a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $174.58.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TJX Companies

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, CFO John Klinger sold 6,235 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total value of $1,002,400.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 64,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,330,597.89. This trade represents a 8.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 55,624 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.65, for a total value of $9,102,867.60. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 201,496 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $32,974,820.40. This trade represents a 21.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,367 shares of company stock valued at $20,959,476. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX Companies stock opened at $163.81 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.84 and a 1 year high of $170.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $158.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.53. The company has a market cap of $180.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.14.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $14.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 57.92%. TJX Companies's revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies's payout ratio is currently 37.28%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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