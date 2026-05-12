2,794 Shares in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI Acquired by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,794 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,072,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,171,959 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $10,139,015,000 after acquiring an additional 286,366 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,386,519 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $4,292,310,000 after acquiring an additional 490,354 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,433,482 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $1,570,096,000 after acquiring an additional 31,744 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,490,010 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $571,151,000 after acquiring an additional 144,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,355,159 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $568,930,000 after acquiring an additional 353,113 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Motorola Solutions Trading Up 2.2%

NYSE MSI opened at $392.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $65.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $359.36 and a 12 month high of $492.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $447.27 and a 200-day moving average of $416.13.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 100.13% and a net margin of 17.61%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. Motorola Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.870-16.990 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 15.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. Motorola Solutions's dividend payout ratio is presently 39.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 28,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.95, for a total value of $13,590,508.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 90,721 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $43,360,101.95. This represents a 23.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cynthia Yazdi sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.01, for a total value of $3,297,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,529 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,488,254.29. The trade was a 42.35% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,069 shares of company stock valued at $60,779,964. 1.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSI shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $530.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $506.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $504.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on MSI

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

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