5,000 Shares in Electronic Arts Inc. $EA Purchased by Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,000 shares of the game software company's stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 100.0% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 138 shares of the game software company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 150.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the game software company's stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 231 shares of the game software company's stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 333.3% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 260 shares of the game software company's stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.66, for a total transaction of $1,021,609.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 85,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,337,516.84. This represents a 5.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $499,875.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 45,843 shares in the company, valued at $9,166,307.85. The trade was a 5.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,906 shares of company stock valued at $8,032,336. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ EA opened at $203.05 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $146.97 and a one year high of $204.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.91 billion, a PE ratio of 58.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.65.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Electronic Arts's payout ratio is 21.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Electronic Arts to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Electronic Arts from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Argus cut Electronic Arts from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $196.64.

Get Our Latest Research Report on EA

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc NASDAQ: EA is a global interactive entertainment company headquartered in Redwood City, California. Founded in 1982 by Trip Hawkins, EA develops, publishes and distributes video games and related content for a variety of platforms, including consoles, personal computers and mobile devices. The company combines in-house development, partnerships and studio acquisitions to create and maintain a portfolio of entertainment properties and live-service experiences for players worldwide.

EA's product lineup spans several well-known franchises and genres.

See Also

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