9,102 Shares in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG Purchased by WNY Asset Management LLC

WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,102 shares of the information services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,611,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 421,013,782 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $132,114,125,000 after purchasing an additional 8,128,234 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Alphabet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,102,863 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $58,712,878,000 after purchasing an additional 953,790 shares in the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co increased its stake in Alphabet by 38,409.2% in the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 179,836,276 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $5,643,262,000 after buying an additional 179,369,280 shares during the period. J. Stern & Co. LLP increased its stake in Alphabet by 28,482.8% in the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 112,091,870 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $35,174,429,000 after buying an additional 111,699,704 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,602,893 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $31,569,189,000 after buying an additional 1,073,151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company's stock.

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More Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: AI and cloud growth are supporting the stock. Investors are responding to evidence that Alphabet’s large AI investments can drive revenue and profits. Google Cloud continues to be a key valuation driver, while the company’s custom AI chips are increasingly viewed as credible alternatives to Nvidia’s products. Alphabet and Amazon custom AI chips

Investors are responding to evidence that Alphabet’s large AI investments can drive revenue and profits. Google Cloud continues to be a key valuation driver, while the company’s custom AI chips are increasingly viewed as credible alternatives to Nvidia’s products. Positive Sentiment: Strong fundamentals and bullish positioning remain supportive. Alphabet recently reported quarterly revenue of $119.8 billion, up 24.2% year over year, and exceeded consensus EPS expectations. Analysts remain broadly positive, while investors purchased approximately 275,667 call options Friday—about 33% above average daily call volume.

Alphabet recently reported quarterly revenue of $119.8 billion, up 24.2% year over year, and exceeded consensus EPS expectations. Analysts remain broadly positive, while investors purchased approximately 275,667 call options Friday—about 33% above average daily call volume. Positive Sentiment: Enterprise AI partnerships could expand Google Cloud demand. Alphabet’s Gemini models are being integrated into Oracle’s enterprise software, and the company is reportedly backing financing for an Anthropic data center. These developments could generate additional demand for Alphabet’s cloud infrastructure and AI services.

Alphabet’s Gemini models are being integrated into Oracle’s enterprise software, and the company is reportedly backing financing for an Anthropic data center. These developments could generate additional demand for Alphabet’s cloud infrastructure and AI services. Neutral Sentiment: Capital spending remains the central investment debate. Alphabet raised its 2026 capital-expenditure outlook to $195 billion–$205 billion. The spending is intended to capture AI demand, but investors are watching whether future revenue growth will justify the scale of the investment.

Alphabet raised its 2026 capital-expenditure outlook to $195 billion–$205 billion. The spending is intended to capture AI demand, but investors are watching whether future revenue growth will justify the scale of the investment. Negative Sentiment: AI spending is weighing on cash flow. A sharp increase in infrastructure investment reportedly pushed free cash flow negative in the latest quarter, while rising memory and data-center costs could increase future depreciation and pressure margins. AI buildout costs

A sharp increase in infrastructure investment reportedly pushed free cash flow negative in the latest quarter, while rising memory and data-center costs could increase future depreciation and pressure margins. Negative Sentiment: Google withdrew its Earth AI feature after misinformation concerns. The one-day-old feature allowed fabricated AI images inside Google Earth, and its cancellation highlights reputational and product-governance risks. Google Earth AI feature cancellation

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 196,931 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $3,832,277.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,998 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.29, for a total value of $3,142,911.42. Following the sale, the insider owned 75,290 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,298,044.10. This trade represents a 10.68% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 600,547 shares of company stock valued at $16,255,540 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG stock opened at $356.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.70 and a 12 month high of $404.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $355.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $337.91.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $9.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $6.24. The company had revenue of $119.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.53 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 54.77% and a return on equity of 51.32%. Alphabet's quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 20.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 7th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is currently 4.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $379.00 target price (down from $400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $418.00 to $411.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $460.00 to $420.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Alphabet from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $410.09.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report).

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