Alphabet Inc. $GOOG Shares Sold by Sachetta LLC

Sachetta LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 87.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 717 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 4,883 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Towne Trust Company N.A grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Towne Trust Company N.A now owns 134 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Lynch Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.65, for a total transaction of $348,232.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,581 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,187,638.65. This represents a 22.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 102 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.00, for a total value of $37,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,908,391. This trade represents a 0.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 158,553 shares of company stock worth $47,951,856 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. Freedom Capital lowered shares of Alphabet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $395.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $362.73.

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Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $383.82 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $321.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $314.45. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.58 and a 1 year high of $398.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $2.43. The company had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $106.96 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 37.92% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is 6.41%.

Key Headlines Impacting Alphabet

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Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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