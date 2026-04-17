Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Acquired by Rainier Family Wealth Inc.

Rainier Family Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,343 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.0% of Rainier Family Wealth Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Rainier Family Wealth Inc.'s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $885,478,000 after purchasing an additional 397,007 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $442,481,000 after purchasing an additional 54,987 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its position in Amazon.com by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $2,153,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.90, for a total transaction of $554,900.50. Following the sale, the vice president owned 119,780 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,662,702. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.18, for a total value of $4,077,336.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,238,118 shares in the company, valued at $459,217,051.24. This represents a 0.88% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 93,186 shares of company stock worth $19,921,739 over the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

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Amazon.com Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $249.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.38. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.29 and a 1 year high of $258.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm's 50-day moving average is $212.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The business had revenue of $213.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $211.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating and set a $310.00 price objective (up from $304.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Zacks Research cut shares of Amazon.com from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp set a $285.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $287.29.

Read Our Latest Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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