American Tower Corporation $AMT Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT - Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,338,399 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 37,031 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.14% of American Tower worth $937,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in American Tower by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMT. Mizuho raised shares of American Tower from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $214.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $216.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Tower

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ruth T. Dowling sold 416 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.54, for a total value of $73,856.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 29,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,230,505.94. The trade was a 1.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Rajesh Kalathur bought 2,671 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $185.30 per share, with a total value of $494,936.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,640.80. This represents a 117.92% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $193.88 on Monday. American Tower Corporation has a 12 month low of $165.08 and a 12 month high of $234.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $179.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.58. The company has a market capitalization of $90.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.90.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. American Tower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.900-11.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American Tower Corporation will post 10.67 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. American Tower's payout ratio is presently 115.67%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower NYSE: AMT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company's core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

Further Reading

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