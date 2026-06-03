American Tower Corporation $AMT Stock Holdings Increased by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT - Free Report) by 250.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,944 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 20,689 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC's holdings in American Tower were worth $5,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,044,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,871,000. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,093,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.9% during the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 181,053 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $34,820,000 after purchasing an additional 8,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5,413.1% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 60,534 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $11,642,000 after purchasing an additional 59,436 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on American Tower from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Mizuho raised American Tower from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and upped their target price for the company from $189.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised American Tower from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised American Tower from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $216.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on American Tower

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT stock opened at $185.44 on Wednesday. American Tower Corporation has a 12-month low of $165.08 and a 12-month high of $234.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 26.81%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. American Tower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.900-11.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Corporation will post 10.67 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. American Tower's dividend payout ratio is 115.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Tower news, EVP Ruth T. Dowling sold 416 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.54, for a total value of $73,856.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 29,461 shares in the company, valued at $5,230,505.94. This represents a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Rajesh Kalathur bought 2,671 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $185.30 per share, with a total value of $494,936.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,936 shares of the company's stock, valued at $914,640.80. This trade represents a 117.92% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

American Tower Profile

American Tower NYSE: AMT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company's core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

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