Anderson Hoagland & Co. Has $13.10 Million Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Anderson Hoagland & Co. cut its holdings in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,150 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,191 shares during the quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co.'s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $13,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GEV. World Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 13,497 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in GE Vernova by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 15,080 shares of the company's stock worth $9,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC raised its position in GE Vernova by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 66,191 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,260,000 after purchasing an additional 23,956 shares during the last quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova in the fourth quarter valued at about $567,000. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its position in GE Vernova by 239.2% in the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GEV. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on GE Vernova from $1,303.00 to $1,338.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of GE Vernova from an "overweight" rating to an "underweight" rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $1,195.00 to $1,225.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $1,110.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $913.00 to $949.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,133.15.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GE Vernova

Insider Transactions at GE Vernova

In other GE Vernova news, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total transaction of $2,470,856.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,710.41. This trade represents a 39.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total value of $4,568,797.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,726.80. The trade was a 72.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

GE Vernova News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Positive Sentiment: New India wind order: GE Vernova signed an agreement with Enfinity Global to supply 43 onshore wind turbines for the Fatehgarh wind farm in India. The order supports the company’s renewable-energy backlog and international growth. GE Vernova receives order from Enfinity Global

GE Vernova signed an agreement with Enfinity Global to supply 43 onshore wind turbines for the Fatehgarh wind farm in India. The order supports the company’s renewable-energy backlog and international growth. Positive Sentiment: AI power demand thesis: Analysts and market commentators continue to identify GE Vernova as a major potential beneficiary of the electricity shortfall created by AI data-center expansion. Demand for gas turbines, grid equipment and other generation infrastructure could provide a multiyear growth catalyst. GE Vernova Set to Be Biggest Winner From AI Data Center’s Massive Power Shortfall

Analysts and market commentators continue to identify GE Vernova as a major potential beneficiary of the electricity shortfall created by AI data-center expansion. Demand for gas turbines, grid equipment and other generation infrastructure could provide a multiyear growth catalyst. Positive Sentiment: Constructive analyst sentiment: GE Vernova has outperformed the broader market and industry peers, while analysts remain optimistic about its growth potential. Strong power-generation demand at Caterpillar, driven by data-center spending, further supports the broader industry backdrop. Do Wall Street Analysts Like GE Vernova Stock?

GE Vernova has outperformed the broader market and industry peers, while analysts remain optimistic about its growth potential. Strong power-generation demand at Caterpillar, driven by data-center spending, further supports the broader industry backdrop. Neutral Sentiment: Investment story evolving: Coverage highlights GE Vernova’s unmatched scale and exposure to rising power demand, but also points to wind-cost pressures and the need to execute across multiple businesses. How AI-Driven Power Demand and Wind Cost Pressures At GE Vernova Has Changed Its Investment Story

Coverage highlights GE Vernova’s unmatched scale and exposure to rising power demand, but also points to wind-cost pressures and the need to execute across multiple businesses. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and execution risk: The stock’s strong run leaves less room for disappointment, while wind-cost pressures and the capital-intensive nature of meeting AI-related power demand could create volatility.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

Shares of GEV stock opened at $1,019.65 on Wednesday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $1,026.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $939.98. GE Vernova Inc. has a one year low of $530.16 and a one year high of $1,195.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.70). GE Vernova had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 23.03%.The firm had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio is 5.72%.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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