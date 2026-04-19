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Apple Inc. $AAPL Position Raised by OAKMONT Corp

Written by MarketBeat
April 19, 2026
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Key Points

  • OAKMONT Corp raised its Apple stake 2.5% in Q4 to 194,926 shares (≈$52.99M), making AAPL 9.2% of its portfolio and its fourth-largest holding.
  • CEO Timothy D. Cook and SVP Deirdre O'Brien sold 64,949 and 30,002 shares respectively on April 2 under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plans, generating about $24.17M in proceeds and modestly trimming their positions.
  • Analyst sentiment and market catalysts are constructive — MarketBeat reports a consensus "Moderate Buy" with a $301.33 target and multiple firms lifting targets into the $315–$330 range, while iPhone shipments in China jumped roughly 20% in Q1, supporting revenue and share‑gain expectations.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Apple.

OAKMONT Corp boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 194,926 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares during the period. Apple comprises 9.2% of OAKMONT Corp's portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. OAKMONT Corp's holdings in Apple were worth $52,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Apple by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 51,236 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $13,929,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 11,116 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $3,022,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Sullivan Wood Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Sullivan Wood Capital Management LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership lifted its position in shares of Apple by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 25,371 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $6,897,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Capstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,728 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $2,373,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 64,949 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.23, for a total transaction of $16,511,984.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,280,418 shares in the company, valued at $833,980,668.14. The trade was a 1.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Deirdre O'brien sold 30,002 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.35, for a total value of $7,661,010.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 136,810 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,934,433.50. The trade was a 17.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Apple from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $325.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Phillip Securities raised Apple from a "moderate sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, February 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Apple from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $330.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $301.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AAPL

Key Headlines Impacting Apple

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Counterpoint/Reuters data show iPhone shipments in China jumped ~20% in Q1 — far outpacing the market and supporting Apple’s revenue and share‑gain narrative in its largest smartphone market. Apple's iPhone shipments in China surge 20% in Q1, data shows
  • Positive Sentiment: BNP Paribas upgraded AAPL to Outperform and raised its price target (citing supply‑chain strength and a premium mix benefit as memory prices rise), which helped lift sentiment and buy‑side interest. Apple Upgraded To Outperform As BNP Sees Share Gains From Memory Surge
  • Positive Sentiment: Bank of America raised its price target and highlighted Apple’s M5/edge‑AI roadmap as a meaningful product/AI catalyst — reinforcing the case for multiple expansion if product momentum continues. Bank of America Increases Apple Price Target to $325
  • Neutral Sentiment: Heavy call‑option activity and structured trades around Apple’s April 30 earnings show traders positioning for a big move; options can amplify returns but also add short‑term volatility risk. Apple Stock Trade Risk Around Earnings Offers A 27% Reward
  • Neutral Sentiment: Corporate moves — a leadership transition in Wearables/Home and Project Glasswing (an AI security alliance) — underline long‑term product and services initiatives but are unlikely to move near‑term earnings materially. Apple’s Wearables Shakeup And AI Security Push Shape Long Term Story
  • Negative Sentiment: Rising memory and component costs remain a two‑edged sword — while some analysts argue it improves Apple’s competitive positioning, higher input prices can compress margins if the premium mix or pricing power softens. Apple Upgrade Hinges on Cost Advantage Shift
  • Negative Sentiment: TSMC’s strong AI‑driven results and supply comments briefly pressured AAPL aftermarket moves (market reads TSMC commentary as mixed signal for margins/supply dynamics). Also expect volatility into the April 30 earnings print. TSMC’s Results Weren’t a Great Sign for Apple

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $270.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business's 50 day moving average price is $259.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.11. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.81 and a fifty-two week high of $288.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $143.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.25 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 159.94% and a net margin of 27.04%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Apple's payout ratio is presently 13.15%.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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