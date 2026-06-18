Artia Global Partners LP Raises Stock Holdings in Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. $DNTH

Artia Global Partners LP boosted its holdings in Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH - Free Report) by 88.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 205,090 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 96,367 shares during the period. Dianthus Therapeutics comprises 1.2% of Artia Global Partners LP's portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Artia Global Partners LP owned 0.47% of Dianthus Therapeutics worth $8,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Logos Global Management LP boosted its holdings in Dianthus Therapeutics by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 315,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,981,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dianthus Therapeutics by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 182,619 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,526,000 after purchasing an additional 54,366 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP boosted its holdings in Dianthus Therapeutics by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,273,935 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,499,000 after purchasing an additional 438,878 shares during the last quarter. Jain Global LLC boosted its holdings in Dianthus Therapeutics by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Jain Global LLC now owns 23,694 shares of the company's stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 12,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.53% of the company's stock.

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Dianthus Therapeutics Stock Up 3.8%

NASDAQ:DNTH opened at $81.89 on Thursday. The business's 50 day moving average is $86.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.00. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 1.18. Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.64 and a 52 week high of $96.50.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $0.40 million. Dianthus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.30% and a negative net margin of 12,998.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on DNTH shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on Dianthus Therapeutics from $63.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Dianthus Therapeutics from $67.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Dianthus Therapeutics to $145.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $117.82.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Dianthus Therapeutics

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Simrat Randhawa sold 26,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total transaction of $2,404,148.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,480. This represents a 86.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ryan Savitz sold 8,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.84, for a total value of $738,844.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 8,224 shares in the company, valued at $738,844.16. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 149,121 shares of company stock worth $12,635,454 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.02% of the company's stock.

About Dianthus Therapeutics

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy. Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

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