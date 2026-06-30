Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New $4.12 Million Investment in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. $AAOI

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 48,762 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $4,125,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.06% of Applied Optoelectronics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAOI. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,386 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 16,073 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 1,923.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 769 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,200 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,519 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Applied Optoelectronics

In related news, insider Shu-Hua (Joshua) Yeh sold 6,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.89, for a total transaction of $1,031,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 394,207 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $67,760,241.23. The trade was a 1.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin sold 59,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.53, for a total transaction of $9,825,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,302,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,894,667.08. The trade was a 4.33% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 500,215 shares of company stock valued at $86,716,414. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company's stock.

Applied Optoelectronics Stock Up 10.6%

Applied Optoelectronics stock opened at $150.10 on Tuesday. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $233.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -227.42 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.72.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $151.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $156.98 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 8.55%.The company's revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Applied Optoelectronics has set its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.030-0.030 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AAOI shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $113.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc develops and manufactures high-speed fiber-optic networking products designed to support the growing bandwidth demands of data centers, telecommunications carriers and internet content providers. The company's core offerings include pluggable optical transceiver modules, transponders and optical components that enable data transmission at rates ranging from 1G to 400G. These products are used to facilitate long-haul, metro and intra-data center connectivity, addressing the need for scalable, low-latency and energy-efficient solutions in modern network infrastructures.

The company's product portfolio spans small-form factor pluggable modules such as SFP+, QSFP+ and QSFP28 units, as well as more advanced form factors like CFP2 and OSFP for ultra-high-speed applications.

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