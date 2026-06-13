Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Has $1.48 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC cut its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 83.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,726 shares of the Internet television network's stock after selling 76,657 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in shares of Netflix by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 885.2% during the fourth quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 266 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 13,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $80.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $338.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.50. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.01 and a 1 year high of $134.12. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $90.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.11.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.61 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $2,422,301.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 120,931 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,725,370.39. The trade was a 18.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,722 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $503,993.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 316,100 shares in the company, valued at $27,842,088. This represents a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 1,313,029 shares of company stock valued at $120,315,776 over the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Arete Research raised Netflix from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings raised Netflix from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $108.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Evercore began coverage on Netflix in a research note on Friday, February 27th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America restated a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.39.

View Our Latest Research Report on Netflix

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

Further Reading

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