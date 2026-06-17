Atom Investors LP Grows Holdings in C3.ai, Inc. $AI

Atom Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI - Free Report) by 498.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 374,371 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 311,813 shares during the quarter. Atom Investors LP owned 0.27% of C3.ai worth $5,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 683.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 839.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,423 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at C3.ai

In other C3.ai news, CEO Stephen Bradley Ehikian sold 52,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $429,034.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 721,485 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,930,606.70. This trade represents a 6.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 472,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $5,243,975.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 722,362 shares in the company, valued at $8,025,441.82. This represents a 39.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 1,565,434 shares of company stock worth $14,684,917 over the last ninety days. 26.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

C3.ai Trading Down 1.0%

AI stock opened at $10.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 2.04. C3.ai, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.68 and a 12-month high of $30.11. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $9.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.98.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.05. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 60.20% and a negative net margin of 187.95%.The business had revenue of $51.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. The business's revenue was down 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about C3.ai

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on AI. UBS Group increased their target price on C3.ai from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. KeyCorp reissued an "underweight" rating on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on C3.ai from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. DA Davidson reissued an "underperform" rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $12.92.

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C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc is a leading enterprise software provider focused on delivering scalable artificial intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions to large organizations. The company's core offering, the C3 AI Suite, is a comprehensive, model-driven platform that unifies data ingestion, model development, and application deployment. Through its suite of tools, C3.ai enables customers to accelerate digital transformation initiatives by applying advanced machine learning, predictive analytics, and AI-driven insights across a broad range of business functions.

The C3 AI Suite provides a low-code environment for data scientists and application developers to rapidly design, test, and deploy enterprise-scale AI applications.

Further Reading

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