Axiom Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,673 GE Aerospace $GE

Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,673 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,042,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the company's stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in GE Aerospace by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company's stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in GE Aerospace by 4.6% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in GE Aerospace by 348.6% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,899 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in GE Aerospace by 4.2% during the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,035 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on GE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $390.00 price objective on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $426.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Monday. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating and set a $431.00 price objective (up from $353.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $421.00 price objective on GE Aerospace and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $390.59.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GE

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 8,096 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.71, for a total transaction of $2,863,636.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 20,666 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,309,770.86. This represents a 28.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GE Aerospace Stock Up 1.8%

NYSE:GE opened at $361.40 on Friday. GE Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $261.71 and a fifty-two week high of $382.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $347.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $320.94.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.16. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The firm had revenue of $12.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. GE Aerospace's revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.650-7.850 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace's dividend payout ratio is presently 22.14%.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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