Bank of America Corp DE Has $3.35 Billion Stock Holdings in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,018,963 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,836,640 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.02% of CocaCola worth $3,347,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,865,807,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of CocaCola by 867.2% in the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 14,432,190 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,008,954,000 after acquiring an additional 12,939,959 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in CocaCola by 1,206.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,641,007 shares of the company's stock worth $743,913,000 after purchasing an additional 9,826,768 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in CocaCola by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,573,527 shares of the company's stock worth $879,015,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246,627 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CocaCola by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 374,771,512 shares of the company's stock worth $26,200,276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,886,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $88.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on CocaCola from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on CocaCola from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CocaCola from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Tuesday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $95.56.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KO

CocaCola News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong Q2 results and higher guidance supported the rally. Coca-Cola reported adjusted earnings of $0.97 per share versus the $0.93 consensus, while revenue reached approximately $13.37 billion, ahead of expectations. Global unit-case volume increased 5%, and management raised its 2026 outlook for organic revenue growth to about 5% and comparable EPS growth to 9%-10%. Coca-Cola Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results and Raises Full Year Guidance

Coca-Cola reported adjusted earnings of $0.97 per share versus the $0.93 consensus, while revenue reached approximately $13.37 billion, ahead of expectations. Global unit-case volume increased 5%, and management raised its 2026 outlook for organic revenue growth to about 5% and comparable EPS growth to 9%-10%. Positive Sentiment: World Cup marketing helped drive unusually strong consumption. Coca-Cola said FIFA World Cup activity contributed to its best quarterly volume growth in 17 years. The company also gained value share through pricing, product mix, zero-sugar beverages, and Fairlife, indicating resilience despite uneven consumer spending. Coca-Cola hails World Cup hydration breaks as it lifts annual forecasts

Coca-Cola said FIFA World Cup activity contributed to its best quarterly volume growth in 17 years. The company also gained value share through pricing, product mix, zero-sugar beverages, and Fairlife, indicating resilience despite uneven consumer spending. Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised their expectations. Jefferies lifted its price target to $104, while TD Cowen and Citigroup raised targets to $100. JPMorgan increased its target to $96, and Bank of America maintained a Buy rating with a $100 target, citing “best-in-class” consumption trends.

Jefferies lifted its price target to $104, while TD Cowen and Citigroup raised targets to $100. JPMorgan increased its target to $96, and Bank of America maintained a Buy rating with a $100 target, citing “best-in-class” consumption trends. Positive Sentiment: Brand strength and digital engagement remain long-term positives. Coverage highlighted Coca-Cola’s broad moat, reliable dividend, and expanded digital and social-media reach during the World Cup, reinforcing the investment case for steady long-term growth. Coca-Cola Dominated the Summer's Biggest Sporting Event

Coverage highlighted Coca-Cola’s broad moat, reliable dividend, and expanded digital and social-media reach during the World Cup, reinforcing the investment case for steady long-term growth. Neutral Sentiment: Most Fairlife production has resumed after a cyberattack, reducing the likelihood of a prolonged operational disruption. Coca-Cola says most of Fairlife's production has been resumed after cyberattack

Most Fairlife production has resumed after a cyberattack, reducing the likelihood of a prolonged operational disruption. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and a dissenting analyst view temper optimism. Coca-Cola trades at roughly 28 times earnings after gaining more than 20% in 2026. HSBC downgraded the stock to Hold, arguing upside may be limited and that PepsiCo offers better value.

Coca-Cola trades at roughly 28 times earnings after gaining more than 20% in 2026. HSBC downgraded the stock to Hold, arguing upside may be limited and that PepsiCo offers better value. Negative Sentiment: An insider sold 75,727 shares under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan to cover tax obligations tied to vested equity awards. Because the sale was planned and tax-related, it is a limited negative signal rather than a clear change in management’s outlook.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman James Quincey sold 436,296 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $34,960,398.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 122,833 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,842,608.29. This represents a 78.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $2,559,411.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $18,074,096.90. The trade was a 12.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 975,632 shares of company stock worth $78,621,241. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CocaCola Stock Performance

KO opened at $89.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $384.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.77 and a 200-day moving average of $78.53. CocaCola Company has a 52-week low of $65.35 and a 52-week high of $90.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.30.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. CocaCola had a return on equity of 39.38% and a net margin of 28.56%.The business had revenue of $13.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.270-3.300 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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