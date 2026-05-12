Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 12,358 PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,358 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,774,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. MH & Associates Securities Management Corp ADV acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP opened at $149.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $204.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.38. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.60 and a fifty-two week high of $171.48. The company's 50-day moving average price is $156.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.89 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 56.61%. PepsiCo's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo's previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. PepsiCo's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $191.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Evercore upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $170.37.

View Our Latest Report on PepsiCo

PepsiCo News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

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