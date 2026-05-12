Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 12,358 PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,358 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,774,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. MH & Associates Securities Management Corp ADV acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PepsiCo Price Performance
PEP opened at $149.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $204.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.38. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.60 and a fifty-two week high of $171.48. The company's 50-day moving average price is $156.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.89 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 56.61%. PepsiCo's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.
PepsiCo declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.
PepsiCo Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo's previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. PepsiCo's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.32%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $191.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Evercore upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $170.37.
View Our Latest Report on PepsiCo
PepsiCo News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:
- Positive Sentiment: PepsiCo Foods North America is showing early signs of a turnaround, with rebounding snack volumes, pricing changes, and a push toward healthier offerings that could support 2026 growth. Will PepsiCo Foods North America Drive a 2026 Turnaround?
- Positive Sentiment: PepsiCo is expanding sustainability efforts, including work with Fertiberia to decarbonize potato and corn farming across roughly 400,000 acres in Europe, which may support its long-term ESG profile and supply-chain resilience. PepsiCo and Fertiberia working to decarbonise potato and corn farming across ~400,000 acres in Europe
- Positive Sentiment: The company is also betting on local manufacturing and healthier drinks in the Middle East as consumer preferences shift, suggesting management is adapting to demand trends in key international markets. PepsiCo bets on local manufacturing, healthier drinks as Middle East consumer habits shift
- Neutral Sentiment: PepsiCo was noted in articles about local production expansion in Abu Dhabi and a limited-edition soda relaunch, but these headlines appear more incremental than material for earnings expectations. PepsiCo eyes local production boost in Abu Dhabi PepsiCo Just Brought Back a Beloved Limited-Edition Soda for Summer
- Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data showed no meaningful update in May, with reported short interest at zero shares, so it does not provide a clear catalyst for the stock.
- Negative Sentiment: Rothschild & Co Redburn raised its price target on PepsiCo to $132 from $130, but that still implies meaningful downside versus the current share price, reinforcing a cautious view on the stock. MarketScreener
PepsiCo Profile
(Free Report
)
PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.
Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.
Recommended Stories
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report).
This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.
Before you consider PepsiCo, you'll want to hear this.
MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and PepsiCo wasn't on the list.
While PepsiCo currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.
View The Five Stocks Here
Wondering what the next stocks will be that hit it big, with solid fundamentals? Click the link to see which stocks MarketBeat analysts could become the next blockbuster growth stocks.Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.
Link copied to clipboard.