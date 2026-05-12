Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 11,755 Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,755 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $929,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 11.0% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,047,542 shares of the company's stock valued at $163,681,000 after purchasing an additional 202,379 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,373,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 43.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,346,590 shares of the company's stock valued at $107,646,000 after purchasing an additional 409,710 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 18.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 800,554 shares of the company's stock valued at $63,996,000 after purchasing an additional 122,202 shares during the period. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 248.5% in the third quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 87,410 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,909,000 after purchasing an additional 62,327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Evercore boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, May 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $95.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 1.0%

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $86.68 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33. The firm has a market cap of $69.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.31. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a twelve month low of $74.54 and a twelve month high of $99.33.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 386.76% and a net margin of 10.04%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 20th. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive's previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Colgate-Palmolive's payout ratio is currently 82.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 35,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total transaction of $3,311,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 10,415 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $985,363.15. This represents a 77.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a global consumer products company with a long history in household and personal care categories. The business traces its roots to the early 19th century and has evolved into a multinational manufacturer and marketer of everyday consumer goods focused on health, hygiene and home care.

The company's core activities center on oral care, personal care, home care and pet nutrition. Its product portfolio includes toothpaste, toothbrushes and mouthwash in oral care; soaps, body washes and deodorants in personal care; dishwashing liquids, surface cleaners and other household products in home care; and scientifically formulated pet foods under its pet nutrition business.

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