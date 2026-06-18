C3.ai, Inc. $AI is EVR Research LP's 7th Largest Position

EVR Research LP raised its holdings in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI - Free Report) by 223.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600,400 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 415,000 shares during the period. C3.ai accounts for about 4.4% of EVR Research LP's holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. EVR Research LP owned 0.43% of C3.ai worth $8,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AI. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of C3.ai by 267.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 181,354 shares of the company's stock worth $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 132,056 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of C3.ai by 48.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the company's stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai in the first quarter worth about $346,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of C3.ai by 4.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 242,784 shares of the company's stock worth $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 10,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in shares of C3.ai by 2.6% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 59,004 shares of the company's stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.96% of the company's stock.

Get C3.ai alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at C3.ai

In related news, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 472,005 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $5,243,975.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 722,362 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,025,441.82. The trade was a 39.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Hitesh Lath sold 34,210 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $374,599.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 233,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,552,510.70. This represents a 12.80% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,599,644 shares of company stock valued at $15,059,516. Corporate insiders own 26.50% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of C3.ai from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. KeyCorp reiterated an "underweight" rating on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of C3.ai from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $7.00 price objective on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C3.ai currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $12.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on C3.ai

C3.ai Trading Down 6.1%

Shares of NYSE:AI opened at $10.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.58 and a 200 day moving average of $10.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 2.04. C3.ai, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.68 and a 12 month high of $30.11.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $51.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $51.60 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 187.95% and a negative return on equity of 60.20%. C3.ai's revenue for the quarter was down 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C3.ai News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting C3.ai this week:

Positive Sentiment: Recent market commentary says C3.ai has benefited from a broad AI rally tied to lower Treasury yields and easing geopolitical risk, which can support higher valuations for enterprise software names like AI. C3.ai (AI) Stock Could Be 45% Overvalued After Peace Deal Rally

Recent market commentary says C3.ai has benefited from a broad AI rally tied to lower Treasury yields and easing geopolitical risk, which can support higher valuations for enterprise software names like AI. Neutral Sentiment: Broader industry articles continue to highlight strong AI adoption across sectors, reinforcing the long-term demand story for AI software, but these stories do not directly change C3.ai’s near-term fundamentals.

Broader industry articles continue to highlight strong AI adoption across sectors, reinforcing the long-term demand story for AI software, but these stories do not directly change C3.ai’s near-term fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Investor attention is also on recent insider selling by CEO Thomas Siebel, including a larger share sale disclosed this week. Although the company said the transactions were tied to a 10b5-1 plan and tax withholding, insider sales can still weigh on sentiment. C3.ai NYSE: AI CEO Thomas Siebel Sells 23,570 Shares

Investor attention is also on recent insider selling by CEO Thomas Siebel, including a larger share sale disclosed this week. Although the company said the transactions were tied to a 10b5-1 plan and tax withholding, insider sales can still weigh on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Some analysis also argues the stock may be meaningfully overvalued after its recent rebound, which could prompt traders to take profits. C3.ai (AI) Stock Could Be 45% Overvalued After Peace Deal Rally

C3.ai Profile

C3.ai, Inc is a leading enterprise software provider focused on delivering scalable artificial intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions to large organizations. The company's core offering, the C3 AI Suite, is a comprehensive, model-driven platform that unifies data ingestion, model development, and application deployment. Through its suite of tools, C3.ai enables customers to accelerate digital transformation initiatives by applying advanced machine learning, predictive analytics, and AI-driven insights across a broad range of business functions.

The C3 AI Suite provides a low-code environment for data scientists and application developers to rapidly design, test, and deploy enterprise-scale AI applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider C3.ai, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and C3.ai wasn't on the list.

While C3.ai currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here