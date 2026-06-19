Cambient Family Office LLC Makes New $5.36 Million Investment in BlackRock $BLK

Cambient Family Office LLC bought a new position in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,009 shares of the asset manager's stock, valued at approximately $5,361,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,197,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $19,529,000. WealthPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $363,000. Finally, Van Diest Capital LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key BlackRock News

Here are the key news stories impacting BlackRock this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BlackRock news, President Robert Kapito sold 8,739 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,056.60, for a total value of $9,233,627.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 210,186 shares of the company's stock, valued at $222,082,527.60. The trade was a 3.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 33,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,050.55, for a total transaction of $35,613,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 230,516 shares in the company, valued at $242,168,583.80. The trade was a 12.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock Stock Performance

NYSE:BLK opened at $1,051.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $163.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business's 50-day moving average price is $1,046.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,051.90. BlackRock has a twelve month low of $917.39 and a twelve month high of $1,219.94.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $12.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 24.40%.BlackRock's revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackRock will post 52.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $5.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $22.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. BlackRock's payout ratio is presently 57.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore decreased their price target on BlackRock from $1,220.00 to $1,140.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,368.00 to $1,393.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,290.00 to $1,310.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,269.00 to $1,128.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,235.00 to $1,270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,264.61.

Read Our Latest Report on BLK

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of products and services to institutional, intermediary and individual investors. Its core activities include portfolio management across active and index strategies, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) under the iShares brand, fixed income, equity and multi-asset solutions, as well as alternatives such as private equity, real estate and infrastructure. The firm also offers cash management and liquidity solutions and retirement-focused products designed for defined contribution and defined benefit investors.

In addition to traditional investment management, BlackRock is known for its technology and risk management capabilities, most prominently its Aladdin platform, which combines portfolio management, trading and risk analytics and is used both internally and licensed to external clients.

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