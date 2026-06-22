Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Has $41.70 Million Position in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB - Free Report) by 64.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 572,943 shares of the pipeline company's stock after buying an additional 224,487 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies comprises about 3.4% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $41,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Towne Trust Company N.A raised its position in Williams Companies by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Towne Trust Company N.A now owns 431 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 485 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Williams Companies by 216.8% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 491 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CFO John Dean Porter sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $3,768,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 196,567 shares in the company, valued at $14,815,254.79. This represents a 20.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total transaction of $152,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 287,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,924,589.65. The trade was a 0.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,500 shares of company stock worth $5,177,835. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Williams Companies Price Performance

WMB stock opened at $73.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.83. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.82 and a 52-week high of $80.07.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 23.39%.Williams Companies's quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Williams Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.380 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Williams Companies's dividend payout ratio is presently 92.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Williams Companies from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "outperformer" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $82.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WMB

Williams Companies Company Profile

Williams Companies, Inc NYSE: WMB is a U.S.-based energy infrastructure company focused on the midstream segment of the natural gas value chain. The company develops, owns and operates assets that gather, process, transport and store natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). Its operations support the movement of gas from production areas to end users including utilities, power generators, industrial customers and export facilities.

Williams’s product and service offering includes interstate and intrastate pipeline transmission, gas-gathering systems, processing facilities that remove impurities and separate NGLs, storage services and fractionation and transportation of NGL products.

Further Reading

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