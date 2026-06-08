Cantillon Capital Management LLC Buys 12,995 Shares of Equifax, Inc. $EFX

Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX - Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,723,998 shares of the credit services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 12,995 shares during the quarter. Equifax accounts for 2.0% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.41% of Equifax worth $374,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Equifax by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 458 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Equifax by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in Equifax by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 148 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Equifax by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Equifax by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Equifax

In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 37,791 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.40, for a total value of $6,515,168.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 271,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,846,252. This represents a 12.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Chad M. Borton sold 2,455 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.89, for a total transaction of $426,899.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 29,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,132,885.02. This trade represents a 7.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EFX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Equifax from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their price target on shares of Equifax from $226.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $226.67.

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Equifax Stock Down 0.1%

Equifax stock opened at $171.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32. The company's 50-day moving average is $174.30 and its 200-day moving average is $194.57. Equifax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.47 and a fifty-two week high of $275.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The credit services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 20.41%. Equifax's revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Equifax has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.250 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.340-8.740 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equifax, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Equifax's dividend payout ratio is 39.44%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc NYSE: EFX is a global data, analytics and technology company that specializes in consumer and commercial credit reporting, decisioning tools and identity solutions. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Equifax is one of the three major consumer credit reporting agencies in the United States and provides credit information and related services to lenders, employers, governments and consumers worldwide.

The company's offerings include consumer credit reports and scores, credit monitoring and identity protection services, and a range of business-oriented products for risk management, fraud detection and compliance.

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