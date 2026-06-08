Capital International Investors Sells 911,279 Shares of Chubb Limited $CB

Capital International Investors reduced its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB - Free Report) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,524,584 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 911,279 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned 0.64% of Chubb worth $788,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Chubb by 13.0% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 12,599 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 14.4% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Chubb by 9.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 201,226 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $58,305,000 after acquiring an additional 17,155 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

CB has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Chubb from $356.00 to $352.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Chubb from $373.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Chubb from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citizens Jmp lifted their price objective on Chubb from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $349.90.

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Chubb Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of CB opened at $326.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $264.10 and a one year high of $345.67. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $324.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $318.03.

Chubb (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter. Chubb had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 26.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.51, for a total value of $7,394,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 203,322 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $65,370,056.22. This represents a 10.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Olivier Steimer sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total transaction of $658,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 25,468 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,386,612.40. This represents a 7.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

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