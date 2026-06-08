Capital Research Global Investors Sells 657,463 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

Capital Research Global Investors lowered its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,928,778 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 657,463 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 0.15% of Chevron worth $446,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Chevron alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 17.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 183,790,028 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $28,540,753,000 after buying an additional 27,961,463 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,727,586,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 9.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 152,605,988 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $23,698,184,000 after buying an additional 12,789,399 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth approximately $988,083,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 822.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,211,258 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $946,658,000 after buying an additional 5,537,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company's stock.

More Chevron News

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Chevron Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of CVX stock opened at $187.46 on Monday. Chevron Corporation has a 12 month low of $138.09 and a 12 month high of $214.71. The stock has a market cap of $373.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.41. Chevron had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $47.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $51.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.78 per share. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Chevron's payout ratio is presently 123.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $216.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Chevron from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $205.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Chevron

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, Director John B. Hess sold 380,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $73,416,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 278,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at $53,718,294. The trade was a 57.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider R. Hewitt Pate sold 40,200 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.30, for a total value of $8,574,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,485.40. The trade was a 82.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 615,200 shares of company stock worth $118,022,760. Insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Chevron, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Chevron wasn't on the list.

While Chevron currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here