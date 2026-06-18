Carlyle Group Inc. $CG Shares Purchased by CastleKnight Management LP

CastleKnight Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG - Free Report) by 120.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 265,376 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 145,100 shares during the quarter. CastleKnight Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of Carlyle Group worth $15,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carlyle Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,368,246 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,558,627,000 after acquiring an additional 934,237 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Carlyle Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,189,948 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $602,328,000 after acquiring an additional 84,228 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Carlyle Group by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,942,135 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $623,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720,483 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Carlyle Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,735,298 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $457,233,000 after acquiring an additional 117,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carlyle Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,999,880 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $294,817,000 after purchasing an additional 79,134 shares during the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carlyle Group Stock Down 2.4%

CG opened at $45.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.84. Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.54 and a 52 week high of $69.85.

Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.01 billion. Carlyle Group had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The firm's revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Carlyle Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 95.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded Carlyle Group from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Carlyle Group from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Carlyle Group from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Carlyle Group from $81.00 to $69.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carlyle Group presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Carlyle Group

About Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group NASDAQ: CG is a global alternative asset manager that invests across a range of strategies including private equity, real assets (such as real estate and infrastructure), global credit, and investment solutions. Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Washington, DC, Carlyle raises and manages investment funds that acquire, operate and exit companies and assets on behalf of institutional and private investors. The firm is publicly traded on the Nasdaq exchange and operates as an asset manager and investment advisor rather than as an operating company.

Carlyle's core activities include sourcing and executing private equity buyouts and growth investments, originating and managing credit and financing solutions, and acquiring and operating real asset portfolios.

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