Chevron Corporation $CVX Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,275 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 7,214 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Chevron were worth $18,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Daytona Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth $49,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts: Sign Up

Chevron Trading Down 0.7%

CVX opened at $188.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.48. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $191.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Chevron Corporation has a 12-month low of $136.70 and a 12-month high of $214.71.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $47.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $51.86 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 15.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a $1.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. Chevron's dividend payout ratio is currently 123.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, Director John B. Hess sold 380,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $73,416,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 278,045 shares in the company, valued at $53,718,294. The trade was a 57.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider R. Hewitt Pate sold 40,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.30, for a total transaction of $8,574,660.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 8,638 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,842,485.40. The trade was a 82.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 615,200 shares of company stock worth $118,022,760 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Chevron News

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Positive Sentiment: Chevron was highlighted as a durable long-term energy compounder, with analysts pointing to its scale, low exposure to the Middle East, attractive dividend profile, and the expected benefits from the Hess acquisition and a new long-term gas supply deal tied to AI data-center demand. Article Title

Chevron was highlighted as a durable long-term energy compounder, with analysts pointing to its scale, low exposure to the Middle East, attractive dividend profile, and the expected benefits from the Hess acquisition and a new long-term gas supply deal tied to AI data-center demand. Positive Sentiment: Chevron’s Argentina expansion plans could add meaningful growth, as the company seeks tax-incentive approval for a $13.8 billion Vaca Muerta investment, signaling confidence in a major shale asset and potential long-term production upside. Article Title

Chevron’s Argentina expansion plans could add meaningful growth, as the company seeks tax-incentive approval for a $13.8 billion Vaca Muerta investment, signaling confidence in a major shale asset and potential long-term production upside. Positive Sentiment: Chevron was also mentioned in a broader market piece as an energy stock benefiting from higher oil prices and Middle East tensions, which have supported the sector relative to the rest of the market. Article Title

Chevron was also mentioned in a broader market piece as an energy stock benefiting from higher oil prices and Middle East tensions, which have supported the sector relative to the rest of the market. Neutral Sentiment: At a Bernstein conference, Chevron presented on its strategy, but the available summary did not include any new material catalyst strong enough to clearly move the stock. Article Title

At a Bernstein conference, Chevron presented on its strategy, but the available summary did not include any new material catalyst strong enough to clearly move the stock. Negative Sentiment: Chevron’s CEO said the company will not deploy fresh capital in Venezuela next year unless the country lowers taxes and royalties, which underscores political and fiscal risk in that region and could delay investment there. Article Title

Chevron’s CEO said the company will not deploy fresh capital in Venezuela next year unless the country lowers taxes and royalties, which underscores political and fiscal risk in that region and could delay investment there. Negative Sentiment: Chevron’s CEO also struck a cautious tone on oil investment and the economy, reflecting uncertainty around commodity prices and the broader macro backdrop. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Chevron from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Chevron from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $216.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $205.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Chevron

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Chevron, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Chevron wasn't on the list.

While Chevron currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here