CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Stock Position in Welltower Inc. $WELL

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL - Free Report) by 73.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,259 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 68,547 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc's holdings in Welltower were worth $29,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Welltower in the fourth quarter worth about $5,466,264,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Welltower by 4.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,778,383 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $15,993,121,000 after buying an additional 3,991,896 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Welltower by 167.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,247,262 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $756,607,000 after buying an additional 2,657,766 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Welltower by 4.1% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 46,516,255 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $8,285,296,000 after buying an additional 1,842,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Welltower by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,253,954 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $7,348,979,000 after buying an additional 1,637,665 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WELL. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Mizuho set a $239.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $240.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $236.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $231.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on Welltower

Welltower Price Performance

Shares of WELL opened at $199.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $141.15 billion, a PE ratio of 98.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.60 and a fifty-two week high of $221.68. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $208.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.84.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.12 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The business's revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.210-6.350 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. Welltower's dividend payout ratio is 146.53%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc NYSE: WELL is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower's assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company's property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

Further Reading

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