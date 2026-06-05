Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Has $47.80 Million Position in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lessened its position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,643 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 5,655 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 1.6% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC's holdings in Chevron were worth $47,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Daytona Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company's stock.

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Chevron News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Positive Sentiment: Chevron was highlighted as a durable long-term energy compounder, with analysts pointing to its scale, low exposure to the Middle East, attractive dividend profile, and the expected benefits from the Hess acquisition and a new long-term gas supply deal tied to AI data-center demand. Article Title

Chevron was highlighted as a durable long-term energy compounder, with analysts pointing to its scale, low exposure to the Middle East, attractive dividend profile, and the expected benefits from the Hess acquisition and a new long-term gas supply deal tied to AI data-center demand. Positive Sentiment: Chevron’s Argentina expansion plans could add meaningful growth, as the company seeks tax-incentive approval for a $13.8 billion Vaca Muerta investment, signaling confidence in a major shale asset and potential long-term production upside. Article Title

Chevron’s Argentina expansion plans could add meaningful growth, as the company seeks tax-incentive approval for a $13.8 billion Vaca Muerta investment, signaling confidence in a major shale asset and potential long-term production upside. Positive Sentiment: Chevron was also mentioned in a broader market piece as an energy stock benefiting from higher oil prices and Middle East tensions, which have supported the sector relative to the rest of the market. Article Title

Chevron was also mentioned in a broader market piece as an energy stock benefiting from higher oil prices and Middle East tensions, which have supported the sector relative to the rest of the market. Neutral Sentiment: At a Bernstein conference, Chevron presented on its strategy, but the available summary did not include any new material catalyst strong enough to clearly move the stock. Article Title

At a Bernstein conference, Chevron presented on its strategy, but the available summary did not include any new material catalyst strong enough to clearly move the stock. Negative Sentiment: Chevron’s CEO said the company will not deploy fresh capital in Venezuela next year unless the country lowers taxes and royalties, which underscores political and fiscal risk in that region and could delay investment there. Article Title

Chevron’s CEO said the company will not deploy fresh capital in Venezuela next year unless the country lowers taxes and royalties, which underscores political and fiscal risk in that region and could delay investment there. Negative Sentiment: Chevron’s CEO also struck a cautious tone on oil investment and the economy, reflecting uncertainty around commodity prices and the broader macro backdrop. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas Exane raised Chevron from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Chevron from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Melius Research upgraded Chevron from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Barclays upped their price target on Chevron from $192.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Chevron from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $205.70.

View Our Latest Report on CVX

Chevron Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $188.35 on Friday. Chevron Corporation has a one year low of $136.70 and a one year high of $214.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock's 50-day moving average is $191.01 and its 200 day moving average is $176.74. The firm has a market cap of $375.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.48.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.41. Chevron had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 5.79%.The company had revenue of $47.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 15.74 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Chevron's dividend payout ratio is presently 123.40%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John B. Hess sold 380,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $73,416,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 278,045 shares in the company, valued at $53,718,294. This represents a 57.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider R. Hewitt Pate sold 40,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.30, for a total value of $8,574,660.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 8,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,485.40. The trade was a 82.31% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 615,200 shares of company stock worth $118,022,760. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report).

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