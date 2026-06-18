Contour Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Roblox Corporation $RBLX

Contour Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX - Free Report) by 85.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 510,271 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 235,111 shares during the period. Roblox accounts for about 1.0% of Contour Asset Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Contour Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Roblox worth $41,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. boosted its stake in Roblox by 164.4% in the 4th quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Roblox by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company's stock.

Roblox Stock Performance

Roblox stock opened at $47.88 on Thursday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $49.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.44. Roblox Corporation has a twelve month low of $40.15 and a twelve month high of $150.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a PE ratio of -30.30 and a beta of 1.44.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Roblox had a negative net margin of 20.69% and a negative return on equity of 277.69%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roblox Corporation will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roblox declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 19th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roblox news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 5,978 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.71, for a total transaction of $249,342.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 426,760 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,800,159.60. The trade was a 1.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Matthew D. Kaufman sold 14,356 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.27, for a total transaction of $649,896.12. Following the transaction, the insider owned 349,964 shares in the company, valued at $15,842,870.28. This trade represents a 3.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders sold 189,449 shares of company stock worth $9,179,410. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on RBLX. BTIG Research cut shares of Roblox from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America downgraded Roblox from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen raised Roblox from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roblox has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $87.07.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RBLX

Key Stories Impacting Roblox

Here are the key news stories impacting Roblox this week:

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation operates Roblox, a user-generated online platform that enables people to create, share and monetize immersive 3D experiences and games. The core offering centers on Roblox Studio, a development environment that allows independent creators and studios to design interactive worlds using the company's building tools and scripting language. Content on the platform spans games, virtual hangouts, branded experiences and live events, all delivered through a persistent social environment.

Roblox's business model is built around its virtual economy and creator ecosystem.

Further Reading

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