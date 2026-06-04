Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $831.14 Million Holdings in Welltower Inc. $WELL

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL - Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,477,906 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 429,532 shares during the period. Welltower makes up 2.7% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned 0.65% of Welltower worth $831,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 289.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 932,124 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $173,012,000 after buying an additional 692,609 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 305,886 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $56,776,000 after buying an additional 24,125 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 71,555 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $12,951,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 161,259 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $29,931,000 after buying an additional 68,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company's stock.

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Welltower Trading Up 2.4%

Welltower stock opened at $199.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $208.47 and a 200-day moving average of $200.84. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $148.60 and a one year high of $221.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The company has a market cap of $141.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.79.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.34. Welltower had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.210-6.350 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. Welltower's dividend payout ratio is currently 146.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WELL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho set a $239.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $240.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $231.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WELL

About Welltower

Welltower Inc NYSE: WELL is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower's assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company's property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

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