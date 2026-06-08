Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 57,162 Shares of Smartstop Self Storage REIT Inc $SMA

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its position in Smartstop Self Storage REIT Inc (NYSE:SMA - Free Report) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 288,469 shares of the healthcare company's stock after selling 57,162 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of Smartstop Self Storage REIT worth $8,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Smartstop Self Storage REIT by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,576,922 shares of the healthcare company's stock worth $110,670,000 after buying an additional 1,967,321 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Smartstop Self Storage REIT by 10,361.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,067,159 shares of the healthcare company's stock worth $63,958,000 after buying an additional 2,047,400 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Smartstop Self Storage REIT by 24.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,196,065 shares of the healthcare company's stock worth $45,020,000 after buying an additional 233,313 shares during the period. Goldentree Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Smartstop Self Storage REIT by 24.5% in the third quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 1,181,767 shares of the healthcare company's stock worth $44,393,000 after buying an additional 232,466 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Smartstop Self Storage REIT by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,006,552 shares of the healthcare company's stock worth $31,150,000 after buying an additional 293,605 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Smartstop Self Storage REIT from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Smartstop Self Storage REIT from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Smartstop Self Storage REIT from $39.50 to $38.50 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Smartstop Self Storage REIT from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised Smartstop Self Storage REIT to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Smartstop Self Storage REIT currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $37.17.

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Smartstop Self Storage REIT Stock Performance

NYSE SMA opened at $30.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.23 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.33. The business's 50 day moving average price is $31.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.88. Smartstop Self Storage REIT Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $39.77.

Smartstop Self Storage REIT (NYSE:SMA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $78.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.56 million. Smartstop Self Storage REIT had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 4.38%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Smartstop Self Storage REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.940-2.040 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Smartstop Self Storage REIT Inc will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Smartstop Self Storage REIT Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. Smartstop Self Storage REIT's payout ratio is currently 1,086.67%.

Smartstop Self Storage REIT Profile

Symmetry Medical Inc (Symmetry) is a medical device solutions company, including surgical instruments, orthopedic implants, and sterilization cases and trays. The Company designs, develops and offers worldwide production and supply chain capabilities for these products to customers in the orthopedic industry, and other medical device markets (including but not limited to arthroscopy, dental, laparoscopy, osteobiologic, and endoscopy segments). It also manufactures specialized non-healthcare products, primarily in the aerospace industry.

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