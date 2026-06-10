Danaher Corporation $DHR Shares Sold by Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR - Free Report) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,445 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 10,807 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Danaher were worth $11,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in Danaher by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,219 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank raised its holdings in Danaher by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 3,348 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

DHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Danaher from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $235.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DHR

Danaher Stock Up 2.6%

Danaher stock opened at $188.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.87. Danaher Corporation has a one year low of $160.93 and a one year high of $242.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Danaher Corporation will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Danaher's dividend payout ratio is presently 30.95%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation NYSE: DHR is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher's portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

Further Reading

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