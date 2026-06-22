Diversified Trust Co Buys 10,285 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG - Free Report) by 225.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,837 shares of the energy exploration company's stock after purchasing an additional 10,285 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co's holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $258,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 216.1% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,560 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.0% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,780 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 362,446 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $43,356,000 after purchasing an additional 15,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company's stock.

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EOG Resources Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $130.05 on Monday. The business's 50 day moving average is $135.96 and its 200 day moving average is $124.86. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.59 and a 12-month high of $151.87. The stock has a market cap of $69.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 23.01%.The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. EOG Resources's quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. EOG Resources's dividend payout ratio is presently 40.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG has been the subject of several research reports. Capital One Financial reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $161.00 to $159.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho set a $157.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $156.32.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EOG

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 5,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $856,523.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 88,045 shares in the company, valued at $13,234,924.40. This represents a 6.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc NYSE: EOG is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG's core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

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