Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 2,959 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,123 shares of the credit services provider's stock after selling 2,959 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 2.7% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.'s holdings in Mastercard were worth $14,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koa Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 23.7% during the first quarter. Koa Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 696 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 80,922 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $40,420,000 after purchasing an additional 8,140 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 42,097 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $21,034,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 4,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,700.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 16,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,625,225. This represents a 22.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $670.00 to $665.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Evercore reissued a "negative" rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $605.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Mastercard from $671.00 to $664.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Mastercard from $735.00 to $675.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $654.31.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Mastercard

Mastercard Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $531.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $464.52 and a 12-month high of $601.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $499.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $518.14. The company has a market capitalization of $469.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.73.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.88% and a return on equity of 212.96%. The business's revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.73 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.61 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Mastercard's payout ratio is presently 20.14%.

Key Headlines Impacting Mastercard

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Positive Sentiment: Robert W. Baird raised its price target on Mastercard to $680 from $660 and kept an outperform rating, reinforcing a bullish view on the company’s earnings power and long-term upside. Benzinga

Robert W. Baird raised its price target on Mastercard to $680 from $660 and kept an rating, reinforcing a bullish view on the company’s earnings power and long-term upside. Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen also reiterated a buy rating on Mastercard while trimming its target slightly to $664 from $671, signaling continued confidence in the stock’s valuation and future growth. Benzinga

TD Cowen also reiterated a rating on Mastercard while trimming its target slightly to $664 from $671, signaling continued confidence in the stock’s valuation and future growth. Positive Sentiment: Mastercard joined the coalition behind the new Open USD stablecoin, highlighting its push into digital assets and multi-rail payments, which could support longer-term growth in money movement and services revenue. Yahoo Finance

Mastercard joined the coalition behind the new Open USD stablecoin, highlighting its push into digital assets and multi-rail payments, which could support longer-term growth in money movement and services revenue. Positive Sentiment: Recent articles continue to frame Mastercard as a beneficiary of secular fintech trends, including expansion beyond cards, stronger security-focused partnerships, and a fresh $11.7 billion buyback authorization, all of which support the investment case. Zacks

Recent articles continue to frame Mastercard as a beneficiary of secular fintech trends, including expansion beyond cards, stronger security-focused partnerships, and a fresh $11.7 billion buyback authorization, all of which support the investment case. Neutral Sentiment: Several analyst and commentary pieces argue that Mastercard remains a strong long-term compounder and potentially undervalued relative to peers like PayPal, but these are opinion-driven and not immediate catalysts. MSN

Several analyst and commentary pieces argue that Mastercard remains a strong long-term compounder and potentially undervalued relative to peers like PayPal, but these are opinion-driven and not immediate catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: One recent market update noted that Mastercard had been trading mixed versus the broader market, which helps explain why the shares have not moved sharply despite the positive news flow. Yahoo Finance

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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