Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires 144,600 Shares of Roblox Corporation $RBLX

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX - Free Report) by 97.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,744 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 144,600 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP's holdings in Roblox were worth $23,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RBLX. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 164.4% in the fourth quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company's stock.

Key Roblox News

Here are the key news stories impacting Roblox this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 50,628 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total transaction of $2,292,435.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 852,214 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $38,588,249.92. The trade was a 5.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Mark Reinstra sold 5,978 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.71, for a total value of $249,342.38. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 426,760 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,800,159.60. This represents a 1.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 189,449 shares of company stock valued at $9,179,410 in the last ninety days. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on RBLX shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Roblox in a report on Friday, May 1st. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Roth Mkm set a $65.00 price objective on Roblox in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Roblox from $140.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush lowered Roblox from a "hold" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Roblox from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $87.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Roblox

Roblox Stock Performance

NYSE:RBLX opened at $47.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.44. Roblox Corporation has a 52-week low of $40.15 and a 52-week high of $150.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.15 billion, a PE ratio of -30.30 and a beta of 1.44.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 277.69% and a negative net margin of 20.69%.The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Roblox's revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Roblox Corporation will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Roblox declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 19th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Roblox Profile

Roblox Corporation operates Roblox, a user-generated online platform that enables people to create, share and monetize immersive 3D experiences and games. The core offering centers on Roblox Studio, a development environment that allows independent creators and studios to design interactive worlds using the company's building tools and scripting language. Content on the platform spans games, virtual hangouts, branded experiences and live events, all delivered through a persistent social environment.

Roblox's business model is built around its virtual economy and creator ecosystem.

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