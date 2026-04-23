Evergreen Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in STMicroelectronics N.V. $STM

Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM - Free Report) by 305.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,477 shares of the semiconductor producer's stock after acquiring an additional 50,065 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC's holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Management Inc. purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter worth $648,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter worth $545,000. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 142,104 shares of the semiconductor producer's stock worth $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.05% of the company's stock.

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STMicroelectronics Price Performance

STM stock opened at $44.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.25 billion, a PE ratio of 248.96 and a beta of 1.51. STMicroelectronics N.V. has a 1 year low of $21.11 and a 1 year high of $45.10.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.16). STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics N.V. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on STM. Mizuho set a $48.00 price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on STMicroelectronics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings cut STMicroelectronics from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded STMicroelectronics from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $34.79.

View Our Latest Analysis on STM

STMicroelectronics Profile

STMicroelectronics is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, formed through the 1987 merger of SGS Microelettronica and Thomson Semiconducteurs. The company designs, develops and manufactures a broad range of semiconductor products and solutions that serve multiple end markets worldwide. ST's offerings span from basic components to integrated systems, emphasizing energy-efficient and high-performance devices for modern electronics.

Product categories include microcontrollers (notably the widely used STM32 family), analog and mixed-signal ICs, power MOSFETs and power-management devices, MEMS and sensors, image sensors, and discrete semiconductors.

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