Fieldview Capital Management LLC Invests $2.15 Million in Cousins Properties Incorporated $CUZ

Fieldview Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 83,246 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $2,146,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUZ. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 308.9% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 5,175,415 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $133,422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909,740 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,063,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 153.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,170,386 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $91,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,393 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties in the third quarter valued at about $29,341,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 1,369.1% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 905,831 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $26,215,000 after purchasing an additional 844,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CUZ shares. Capital One Financial set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Mizuho set a $27.00 target price on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cousins Properties presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $28.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CUZ

Cousins Properties Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of CUZ opened at $28.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.97. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1-year low of $21.03 and a 1-year high of $30.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -965.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.21.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $263.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $256.77 million. Cousins Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 0.52%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Cousins Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-2.980 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 7th. Cousins Properties's payout ratio is presently -4,266.67%.

Cousins Properties announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties Incorporated NYSE: CUZ is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the development, acquisition and management of high-quality office and mixed-use properties. Headquartered in Atlanta, the company focuses on urban infill and suburban markets across the Sun Belt, with a strong presence in metropolitan areas such as Atlanta, Austin, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando and Tampa. Its core activities encompass full-service property leasing, asset management and construction oversight, serving a diverse mix of corporate and institutional tenants.

Founded in 1958 as a privately held real estate concern, Cousins Properties completed its initial public offering in 1992.

Further Reading

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