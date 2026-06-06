Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Acquires 21,800 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. $EA

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA - Free Report) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,239 shares of the game software company's stock after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $23,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.4% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the game software company's stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 231 shares of the game software company's stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the game software company's stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.6% in the third quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the game software company's stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 20.5% in the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 399 shares of the game software company's stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In related news, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $499,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 45,843 shares in the company, valued at $9,166,307.85. This trade represents a 5.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.66, for a total value of $1,021,609.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 85,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,337,516.84. This represents a 5.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 39,906 shares of company stock valued at $8,032,336 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Electronic Arts stock opened at $203.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.17, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.65. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.54 and a 52-week high of $204.88. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $202.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. Electronic Arts's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EA shares. Wall Street Zen raised Electronic Arts to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Argus downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Electronic Arts from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $196.64.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EA

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc NASDAQ: EA is a global interactive entertainment company headquartered in Redwood City, California. Founded in 1982 by Trip Hawkins, EA develops, publishes and distributes video games and related content for a variety of platforms, including consoles, personal computers and mobile devices. The company combines in-house development, partnerships and studio acquisitions to create and maintain a portfolio of entertainment properties and live-service experiences for players worldwide.

EA's product lineup spans several well-known franchises and genres.

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