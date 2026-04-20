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Focused Investors LLC Has $173.28 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
Walt Disney logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Focused Investors LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company by 13.4% in Q4 to 1,523,050 shares, worth about $173.28 million, representing 5.5% of the fund's portfolio and roughly 0.09% of Disney outstanding.
  • Company news is mixed: Disney is advancing its theatrical slate, parks investments and a branded real‑estate project (Asteria) that could boost long‑term revenue, but it also announced roughly 1,000 job cuts, creating near‑term execution and operational uncertainty.
  • On fundamentals and market view, Disney recently beat quarterly EPS and revenue estimates (EPS $1.63 vs $1.57; revenue $25.98B vs $25.54B), trades around $106 with a market cap near $188B, and carries a consensus analyst price target of $132.19 despite some recent target downgrades.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Walt Disney.

Focused Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,523,050 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after purchasing an additional 179,700 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up 5.5% of Focused Investors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Focused Investors LLC owned about 0.09% of Walt Disney worth $173,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Revisor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,521 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 4,357 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 10,404 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 37,595 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $4,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company's stock.

Key Walt Disney News

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Disney used CinemaCon to outline upcoming theatrical slate and distribution plans, reinforcing the studio’s box‑office pipeline that can lift content revenue and theatrical margins. CinemaCon preview
  • Positive Sentiment: Disney and DMB Development plan a 4,000‑home "Asteria" community in North Carolina, expanding Disney’s branded real‑estate/licensing footprint and creating long‑term recurring revenue opportunities. Asteria community
  • Positive Sentiment: Parks investment continues: reports of major Animal Kingdom additions and 2027 vacation package rollouts support attendance and per‑cap spending trends. Animal Kingdom expansion
  • Positive Sentiment: Value investors note Disney’s ~1.5% dividend and valuation discount versus history/market, arguing the stock is attractive on income + recovery upside. Dividend valuation note
  • Positive Sentiment: CEO Josh D’Amaro’s recent public recognitions (Time100) may bolster investor confidence in leadership executing the turnaround and cost‑saving plans. CEO recognition
  • Neutral Sentiment: Analysts modestly trimmed Disney’s fair value (to ~$128.42), a very small adjustment that signals slight caution but not a major re‑rating. Fair value tweak
  • Neutral Sentiment: Some outlets reiterate multi‑month price targets and bullish 2027 forecasts (e.g., 24/7 Wall St.), keeping a mixed analyst picture that leaves room for upside if execution improves. Price prediction
  • Negative Sentiment: Disney announced roughly 1,000 job cuts across Marvel, ESPN, studios and corporate — a sign of aggressive cost‑cutting that could reduce near‑term SG&A but raises questions about creative capacity and PR risk. Job cuts
  • Negative Sentiment: Analyses warn the layoffs and restructuring under new leadership could materially change Disney’s investment case depending on execution and content output, adding near‑term uncertainty. Investment case analysis
  • Negative Sentiment: Internal memos (ESPN) highlight staff disruption and communications around cuts, a short‑term operational/headwind risk for the sports unit. ESPN memo

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.0%

Walt Disney stock opened at $106.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.44. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $82.98 and a 12-month high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The entertainment giant reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $25.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $25.54 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business's revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on DIS. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Walt Disney to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $132.19.

Get Our Latest Report on DIS

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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