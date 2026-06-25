Friedenthal Financial Invests $992,000 in Brunswick Corporation $BC

Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,637 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $992,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Brunswick by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,302,918 shares of the company's stock valued at $145,637,000 after acquiring an additional 830,451 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Brunswick in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,665,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Brunswick by 812.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 705,719 shares of the company's stock worth $38,934,000 after purchasing an additional 628,393 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 381.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 765,651 shares of the company's stock worth $56,842,000 after purchasing an additional 606,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,471,536 shares of the company's stock worth $93,060,000 after purchasing an additional 565,459 shares during the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Texas Capital raised Brunswick from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Brunswick from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Brunswick from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Brunswick from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $87.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BC

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 25,853 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $2,148,901.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 267,528 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,236,927.36. This represents a 8.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brunswick Stock Performance

Brunswick stock opened at $84.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.39 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Brunswick Corporation has a 1-year low of $54.49 and a 1-year high of $90.25.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. Brunswick had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Brunswick has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.50 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Brunswick Corporation will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Brunswick's payout ratio is currently -83.81%.

Brunswick Profile

Founded in 1845 by John Moses Brunswick, Brunswick Corporation is a global leader in recreation products. Headquartered in Mettawa, Illinois, the company has evolved from its origins as a billiard table manufacturer into a diversified supplier of leisure equipment, serving both consumer and commercial markets around the world.

Brunswick operates through two primary segments: Marine and Bowling & Billiards. In its Marine segment, the company designs, manufactures and distributes recreational boats, outboard engines and aftermarket parts under recognized brands such as Sea Ray, Bayliner and Mercury Marine.

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