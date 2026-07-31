GE Vernova Inc. $GEV Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,598,178 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 435,405 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.97% of GE Vernova worth $2,267,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GEV. Genesis Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in GE Vernova by 456.4% in the first quarter. Genesis Financial Group LLC now owns 8,719 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,611,000 after purchasing an additional 7,152 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in GE Vernova by 4,358.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,519,799 shares of the company's stock worth $1,316,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,712 shares during the period. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas grew its position in GE Vernova by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas now owns 19,041 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,619,000 after buying an additional 4,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bull Harbor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at about $2,159,000.

Insider Activity

In other GE Vernova news, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total value of $4,568,797.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,739,726.80. This trade represents a 72.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of GE Vernova stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total value of $2,470,856.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,549 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,758,710.41. The trade was a 39.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GEV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of GE Vernova from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $993.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna set a $1,300.00 target price on GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,133.15.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GEV

GE Vernova Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GEV opened at $983.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. GE Vernova Inc. has a twelve month low of $530.16 and a twelve month high of $1,195.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,029.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $932.36. The company has a market capitalization of $262.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.09.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.70). GE Vernova had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 23.03%.The business had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio is 5.72%.

Trending Headlines about GE Vernova

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Positive Sentiment: A comparison with NuScale Power portrays GE Vernova as the more established and financially attractive industrial investment, citing approximately $3.7 billion in free cash flow and a 12% net margin versus NuScale’s cash burn and much higher price-to-sales valuation. GE Vernova vs. NuScale Power: Which Industrials Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

A comparison with NuScale Power portrays GE Vernova as the more established and financially attractive industrial investment, citing approximately $3.7 billion in free cash flow and a 12% net margin versus NuScale’s cash burn and much higher price-to-sales valuation. Positive Sentiment: The aging U.S. power grid and expected growth in electricity consumption are fueling investor interest in grid and power-equipment companies. This reinforces the long-term demand outlook for GE Vernova’s gas turbines, electrification equipment, and related infrastructure. Why an Aging Power Grid Is Fueling a New ETF Bet

The aging U.S. power grid and expected growth in electricity consumption are fueling investor interest in grid and power-equipment companies. This reinforces the long-term demand outlook for GE Vernova’s gas turbines, electrification equipment, and related infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: GE Vernova is increasingly being viewed as an indirect AI-infrastructure play because hyperscale data centers need reliable, rapidly deployable power. Rising demand for its gas turbines is supporting the company’s strategic importance and valuation. GE Is Finding a New Role Powering the AI Data Center Boom

GE Vernova is increasingly being viewed as an indirect AI-infrastructure play because hyperscale data centers need reliable, rapidly deployable power. Rising demand for its gas turbines is supporting the company’s strategic importance and valuation. Neutral Sentiment: GE Vernova remains a heavily watched and trending stock, increasing visibility among investors but not providing a specific new fundamental catalyst. GE Vernova Is a Trending Stock

GE Vernova remains a heavily watched and trending stock, increasing visibility among investors but not providing a specific new fundamental catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Erste Group Bank trimmed its fiscal 2027 EPS estimate slightly, a modest negative signal suggesting analysts see limited near-term upside to earnings expectations.

Erste Group Bank trimmed its fiscal 2027 EPS estimate slightly, a modest negative signal suggesting analysts see limited near-term upside to earnings expectations. Negative Sentiment: Reports that some turbines supporting AI data centers are experiencing early failures highlight execution, reliability, and maintenance risks. Weak results from data-center supplier Vertiv also underscore the possibility of volatility across the AI-infrastructure theme.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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