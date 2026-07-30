GE Vernova Inc. $GEV Shares Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 4,358.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,519,799 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 1,485,712 shares during the period. GE Vernova accounts for about 0.6% of Janus Henderson Group PLC's portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.57% of GE Vernova worth $1,316,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of GE Vernova by 1.3% during the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the company's stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 0.6% in the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the company's stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 2.2% in the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 461 shares of the company's stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in GE Vernova by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 514 shares of the company's stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in GE Vernova by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 221 shares of the company's stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GEV shares. Mizuho upped their price target on GE Vernova from $913.00 to $949.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on GE Vernova from $1,008.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $1,303.00 to $1,338.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Argus set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on GE Vernova from $779.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,133.15.

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GE Vernova Trading Down 4.6%

Shares of GEV stock opened at $900.03 on Thursday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1-year low of $530.16 and a 1-year high of $1,195.94. The firm has a market cap of $239.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,030.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $929.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.70). GE Vernova had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The company had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. GE Vernova's revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 15.16 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova's payout ratio is presently 5.72%.

GE Vernova News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Positive Sentiment: GE Vernova is increasingly viewed as a supplier to the AI data-center buildout, with hyperscalers seeking gas turbines and other reliable power sources for energy-intensive computing projects. This could support long-term orders and reinforce the company’s strategic value. GE Is Finding a New Role Powering the AI Data Center Boom

GE Vernova is increasingly viewed as a supplier to the AI data-center buildout, with hyperscalers seeking gas turbines and other reliable power sources for energy-intensive computing projects. This could support long-term orders and reinforce the company’s strategic value. Positive Sentiment: The company’s collaboration with AirJoule was expanded at GE Vernova’s Frontier Campus, showcasing atmospheric water technology for industrial and data-center applications. The project may create longer-term opportunities in water- and energy-efficiency solutions. GE Vernova Deploys AirJoule Water System

The company’s collaboration with AirJoule was expanded at GE Vernova’s Frontier Campus, showcasing atmospheric water technology for industrial and data-center applications. The project may create longer-term opportunities in water- and energy-efficiency solutions. Neutral Sentiment: GE Vernova is receiving heightened retail-investor and analyst attention, while broader electricity-grid demand and electrification trends remain supportive. However, the “trending stock” coverage offers limited new fundamental information. GE Vernova Is a Trending Stock

GE Vernova is receiving heightened retail-investor and analyst attention, while broader electricity-grid demand and electrification trends remain supportive. However, the “trending stock” coverage offers limited new fundamental information. Negative Sentiment: Recent quarterly results showed an earnings-per-share miss—$2.47 versus an expected $3.17—even though revenue exceeded estimates and rose 21.9% year over year. The profit shortfall likely remains a key reason investors are cautious.

Recent quarterly results showed an earnings-per-share miss—$2.47 versus an expected $3.17—even though revenue exceeded estimates and rose 21.9% year over year. The profit shortfall likely remains a key reason investors are cautious. Negative Sentiment: Reports that turbines supporting AI data centers may experience early failures raise concerns about operating reliability, maintenance costs, customer confidence and potential execution risks as demand accelerates. AI Data Center Turbines Are Suffering Early Deaths

Reports that turbines supporting AI data centers may experience early failures raise concerns about operating reliability, maintenance costs, customer confidence and potential execution risks as demand accelerates. Negative Sentiment: Vertiv’s earnings-related selloff is weighing on sentiment across AI-infrastructure stocks, highlighting concerns that demand expectations and execution may be difficult to sustain despite favorable long-term guidance. Vertiv Earnings Beat Estimates

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total transaction of $4,568,797.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,726.80. This trade represents a 72.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of GE Vernova stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total value of $2,470,856.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,549 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,758,710.41. The trade was a 39.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report).

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