GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Makes New Investment in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 26,000 shares of the entertainment giant's stock, valued at approximately $2,958,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 158,121,947 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $18,104,963,000 after purchasing an additional 620,463 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,019,749 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $9,391,261,000 after buying an additional 2,376,706 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,994,916 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $1,487,918,000 after buying an additional 790,365 shares during the period. Amundi grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 12,971,705 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $1,462,645,000 after buying an additional 254,626 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,650,425 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $1,448,474,000 after buying an additional 515,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Walt Disney

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Positive Sentiment: Disney used CinemaCon to outline upcoming theatrical slate and distribution plans, reinforcing the studio’s box‑office pipeline that can lift content revenue and theatrical margins. CinemaCon preview

Disney used CinemaCon to outline upcoming theatrical slate and distribution plans, reinforcing the studio’s box‑office pipeline that can lift content revenue and theatrical margins. Positive Sentiment: Disney and DMB Development plan a 4,000‑home "Asteria" community in North Carolina, expanding Disney’s branded real‑estate/licensing footprint and creating long‑term recurring revenue opportunities. Asteria community

Disney and DMB Development plan a 4,000‑home "Asteria" community in North Carolina, expanding Disney’s branded real‑estate/licensing footprint and creating long‑term recurring revenue opportunities. Positive Sentiment: Parks investment continues: reports of major Animal Kingdom additions and 2027 vacation package rollouts support attendance and per‑cap spending trends. Animal Kingdom expansion

Parks investment continues: reports of major Animal Kingdom additions and 2027 vacation package rollouts support attendance and per‑cap spending trends. Positive Sentiment: Value investors note Disney’s ~1.5% dividend and valuation discount versus history/market, arguing the stock is attractive on income + recovery upside. Dividend valuation note

Value investors note Disney’s ~1.5% dividend and valuation discount versus history/market, arguing the stock is attractive on income + recovery upside. Positive Sentiment: CEO Josh D’Amaro’s recent public recognitions (Time100) may bolster investor confidence in leadership executing the turnaround and cost‑saving plans. CEO recognition

CEO Josh D’Amaro’s recent public recognitions (Time100) may bolster investor confidence in leadership executing the turnaround and cost‑saving plans. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts modestly trimmed Disney’s fair value (to ~$128.42), a very small adjustment that signals slight caution but not a major re‑rating. Fair value tweak

Analysts modestly trimmed Disney’s fair value (to ~$128.42), a very small adjustment that signals slight caution but not a major re‑rating. Neutral Sentiment: Some outlets reiterate multi‑month price targets and bullish 2027 forecasts (e.g., 24/7 Wall St.), keeping a mixed analyst picture that leaves room for upside if execution improves. Price prediction

Some outlets reiterate multi‑month price targets and bullish 2027 forecasts (e.g., 24/7 Wall St.), keeping a mixed analyst picture that leaves room for upside if execution improves. Negative Sentiment: Disney announced roughly 1,000 job cuts across Marvel, ESPN, studios and corporate — a sign of aggressive cost‑cutting that could reduce near‑term SG&A but raises questions about creative capacity and PR risk. Job cuts

Disney announced roughly 1,000 job cuts across Marvel, ESPN, studios and corporate — a sign of aggressive cost‑cutting that could reduce near‑term SG&A but raises questions about creative capacity and PR risk. Negative Sentiment: Analyses warn the layoffs and restructuring under new leadership could materially change Disney’s investment case depending on execution and content output, adding near‑term uncertainty. Investment case analysis

Analyses warn the layoffs and restructuring under new leadership could materially change Disney’s investment case depending on execution and content output, adding near‑term uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: Internal memos (ESPN) highlight staff disruption and communications around cuts, a short‑term operational/headwind risk for the sports unit. ESPN memo

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $106.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.28. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $82.98 and a 12-month high of $124.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $188.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.44.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The entertainment giant reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $25.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Walt Disney's revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on DIS. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. They set an "overweight" rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a "mixed" rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $132.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walt Disney

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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