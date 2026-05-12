Glass Wealth Management Co LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Glass Wealth Management Co LLC lifted its position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,594 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 4,215 shares during the quarter. Lam Research makes up approximately 2.7% of Glass Wealth Management Co LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Glass Wealth Management Co LLC's holdings in Lam Research were worth $6,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 781.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,340,865 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,518,542,000 after buying an additional 10,053,978 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 18.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,182,948 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,836,397,000 after buying an additional 3,263,658 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 108.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,526,099 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $606,045,000 after buying an additional 2,356,897 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 138.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,541,230 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $472,294,000 after buying an additional 2,056,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1,925.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,717,551 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $294,010,000 after buying an additional 1,632,754 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Lam Research Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $296.05 on Tuesday. Lam Research Corporation has a one year low of $79.49 and a one year high of $300.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $240.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.86, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.81.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 18,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total transaction of $4,635,893.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 66,129 shares in the company, valued at $16,872,153.06. This trade represents a 21.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 50,057 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.03, for a total transaction of $11,214,269.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,081,705 shares in the company, valued at $242,334,371.15. This represents a 4.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 120,066 shares of company stock worth $27,953,242 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays set a $275.00 target price on shares of Lam Research and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $285.94.

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Key Stories Impacting Lam Research

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About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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