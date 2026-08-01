Glenmede Trust Co. NA Boosts Stake in GE Aerospace $GE

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,601 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 31,782 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA's holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $46,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth $1,042,000. WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth $689,000. Essential Partners LLC boosted its position in GE Aerospace by 4.0% during the first quarter. Essential Partners LLC now owns 11,199 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its position in GE Aerospace by 677.2% during the first quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 40,825 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,585,000 after purchasing an additional 35,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. Derek Lewis & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in GE Aerospace in the first quarter valued at about $400,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on GE shares. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $380.00 target price (up from $330.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of GE Aerospace from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, President Capital decreased their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $355.00 to $342.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $390.59.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE Aerospace

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 8,096 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.71, for a total value of $2,863,636.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 20,666 shares in the company, valued at $7,309,770.86. This trade represents a 28.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GE Aerospace Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $361.40 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average is $347.87 and its 200 day moving average is $320.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.67. GE Aerospace has a 1 year low of $261.71 and a 1 year high of $382.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.35.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.16. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 17.72%.The business had revenue of $12.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.650-7.850 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.14%.

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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