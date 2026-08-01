Groupama Asset Managment Purchases 253,553 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Groupama Asset Managment increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 422.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 313,533 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 253,553 shares during the quarter. Groupama Asset Managment's holdings in Netflix were worth $30,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 13,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Price Performance

Netflix stock opened at $71.71 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.08 and a 12 month high of $126.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $76.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.41. The company has a market cap of $298.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.52.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 28.22%.The business had revenue of $12.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Netflix's revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Netflix from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Netflix from $118.00 to $105.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Guggenheim set a $75.00 target price on Netflix and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Phillip Securities upgraded Netflix from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $118.00 to $85.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $103.48.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Netflix

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Reed Hastings sold 386,700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $33,244,599.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at $338,721.80. This represents a 98.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 9,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $823,054.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 73,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,563,353.65. The trade was a 11.14% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 492,289 shares of company stock worth $42,186,530. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Netflix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Netflix agreed to a five-year, approximately $500 million licensing deal covering all 371 episodes of The Walking Dead universe in international markets. The agreement strengthens Netflix’s global content lineup and adds a recognizable franchise beginning in 2027. Los Angeles Times article

Netflix agreed to a five-year, approximately $500 million licensing deal covering all 371 episodes of The Walking Dead universe in international markets. The agreement strengthens Netflix’s global content lineup and adds a recognizable franchise beginning in 2027. Positive Sentiment: Walmart-owned Flipkart is offering qualifying loyalty members a monthly Netflix mobile subscription after four orders in a month. The partnership could support customer acquisition and engagement in India, although the direct financial impact appears limited. Reuters article

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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