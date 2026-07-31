Groupe la Francaise Buys 16,888 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Groupe la Francaise lifted its stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 30.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,030 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 16,888 shares during the quarter. GE Vernova makes up approximately 0.9% of Groupe la Francaise's investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Groupe la Francaise's holdings in GE Vernova were worth $63,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 68.4% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 32 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000.

Insider Activity

In other GE Vernova news, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total value of $4,568,797.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,739,726.80. This represents a 72.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total transaction of $2,470,856.97. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,549 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,758,710.41. This trade represents a 39.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting GE Vernova

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Positive Sentiment: A comparison with NuScale Power portrays GE Vernova as the more established and financially attractive industrial investment, citing approximately $3.7 billion in free cash flow and a 12% net margin versus NuScale’s cash burn and much higher price-to-sales valuation. GE Vernova vs. NuScale Power: Which Industrials Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

A comparison with NuScale Power portrays GE Vernova as the more established and financially attractive industrial investment, citing approximately $3.7 billion in free cash flow and a 12% net margin versus NuScale’s cash burn and much higher price-to-sales valuation. Positive Sentiment: The aging U.S. power grid and expected growth in electricity consumption are fueling investor interest in grid and power-equipment companies. This reinforces the long-term demand outlook for GE Vernova’s gas turbines, electrification equipment, and related infrastructure. Why an Aging Power Grid Is Fueling a New ETF Bet

The aging U.S. power grid and expected growth in electricity consumption are fueling investor interest in grid and power-equipment companies. This reinforces the long-term demand outlook for GE Vernova’s gas turbines, electrification equipment, and related infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: GE Vernova is increasingly being viewed as an indirect AI-infrastructure play because hyperscale data centers need reliable, rapidly deployable power. Rising demand for its gas turbines is supporting the company’s strategic importance and valuation. GE Is Finding a New Role Powering the AI Data Center Boom

GE Vernova is increasingly being viewed as an indirect AI-infrastructure play because hyperscale data centers need reliable, rapidly deployable power. Rising demand for its gas turbines is supporting the company’s strategic importance and valuation. Neutral Sentiment: GE Vernova remains a heavily watched and trending stock, increasing visibility among investors but not providing a specific new fundamental catalyst. GE Vernova Is a Trending Stock

GE Vernova remains a heavily watched and trending stock, increasing visibility among investors but not providing a specific new fundamental catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Erste Group Bank trimmed its fiscal 2027 EPS estimate slightly, a modest negative signal suggesting analysts see limited near-term upside to earnings expectations.

Erste Group Bank trimmed its fiscal 2027 EPS estimate slightly, a modest negative signal suggesting analysts see limited near-term upside to earnings expectations. Negative Sentiment: Reports that some turbines supporting AI data centers are experiencing early failures highlight execution, reliability, and maintenance risks. Weak results from data-center supplier Vertiv also underscore the possibility of volatility across the AI-infrastructure theme.

GE Vernova Trading Up 9.3%

Shares of GE Vernova stock opened at $983.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,029.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $932.36. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1 year low of $530.16 and a 1 year high of $1,195.94. The company has a market capitalization of $262.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.70). GE Vernova had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 23.03%.The company had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 15.46 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on GEV. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $1,195.00 to $1,225.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $913.00 to $949.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $993.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on GE Vernova from $1,110.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,133.15.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE Vernova

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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