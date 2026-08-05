Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 3,209 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 53.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,794 shares of the company's stock after selling 3,209 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC's holdings in GE Vernova were worth $3,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new position in GE Vernova in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC raised its position in GE Vernova by 68.4% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 32 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on GE Vernova from $779.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on GE Vernova from $913.00 to $949.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Argus set a $1,300.00 target price on GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Guggenheim upped their target price on GE Vernova from $1,300.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,133.15.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GE Vernova

GE Vernova Stock Performance

NYSE GEV opened at $1,019.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,026.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $939.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $530.16 and a 12-month high of $1,195.94. The firm has a market cap of $271.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.21.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.79 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 15.46 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.72%.

More GE Vernova News

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Positive Sentiment: New India wind order: GE Vernova signed an agreement with Enfinity Global to supply 43 onshore wind turbines for the Fatehgarh wind farm in India. The order supports the company’s renewable-energy backlog and international growth. GE Vernova receives order from Enfinity Global

GE Vernova signed an agreement with Enfinity Global to supply 43 onshore wind turbines for the Fatehgarh wind farm in India. The order supports the company’s renewable-energy backlog and international growth. Positive Sentiment: AI power demand thesis: Analysts and market commentators continue to identify GE Vernova as a major potential beneficiary of the electricity shortfall created by AI data-center expansion. Demand for gas turbines, grid equipment and other generation infrastructure could provide a multiyear growth catalyst. GE Vernova Set to Be Biggest Winner From AI Data Center’s Massive Power Shortfall

Analysts and market commentators continue to identify GE Vernova as a major potential beneficiary of the electricity shortfall created by AI data-center expansion. Demand for gas turbines, grid equipment and other generation infrastructure could provide a multiyear growth catalyst. Positive Sentiment: Constructive analyst sentiment: GE Vernova has outperformed the broader market and industry peers, while analysts remain optimistic about its growth potential. Strong power-generation demand at Caterpillar, driven by data-center spending, further supports the broader industry backdrop. Do Wall Street Analysts Like GE Vernova Stock?

GE Vernova has outperformed the broader market and industry peers, while analysts remain optimistic about its growth potential. Strong power-generation demand at Caterpillar, driven by data-center spending, further supports the broader industry backdrop. Neutral Sentiment: Investment story evolving: Coverage highlights GE Vernova’s unmatched scale and exposure to rising power demand, but also points to wind-cost pressures and the need to execute across multiple businesses. How AI-Driven Power Demand and Wind Cost Pressures At GE Vernova Has Changed Its Investment Story

Coverage highlights GE Vernova’s unmatched scale and exposure to rising power demand, but also points to wind-cost pressures and the need to execute across multiple businesses. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and execution risk: The stock’s strong run leaves less room for disappointment, while wind-cost pressures and the capital-intensive nature of meeting AI-related power demand could create volatility.

Insider Activity at GE Vernova

In other GE Vernova news, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of GE Vernova stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total value of $2,470,856.97. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,549 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,758,710.41. The trade was a 39.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total value of $4,568,797.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,739,726.80. The trade was a 72.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report).

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